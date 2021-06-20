Vols squander opportunities, fall to Virginia in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WATE) – Tennessee stranded eight runners on base and gave up four runs in the seventh inning to fall to Virginia 6-0 in the opening round of the College World Series. The Vols are still looking for their first win in Omaha since 2001.

Virginia got the scoring started when Logan Michaels hit his first homerun of the season to left center off Chad Dallas giving the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead in the third inning. It was Michaels’ second career homerun.

The Vols had several opportunities to score early in the game. After a Liam Spence walk and a Max Ferguson single Tennessee had runners on the corners with nobody out, but the Vols couldn’t convert. Jake Rucker and Evan Russell struck out and Drew Gilbert popped out to second base.

The Vols had two runners on with nobody out again in the fifth inning. Connor Pavolony laid down a sacrifice bunt, Spence lined out and Ferguson grounded out to shortstop. Tennessee also left two runners on base in the sixth inning when Jordan Beck went down swinging with runners on the corners.

Virginia added four runs in the seventh inning on six hits, all singles.

Dallas pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on eight hits while striking out four.

Sean Hunley came on in relief and did not fair well. Hunley gave up one run on three hits while recording just two outs.

Designated hitter Pete DerKay was the only Tennessee player to record two or more hits in the game as the Vols only recorded six hits in the entire game.

It’s the third time this season Tennessee has been shut out (Charlotte, Vanderbilt).

Tennessee will play the loser between Mississippi State and Texas at 2 p.m. Tuesday.