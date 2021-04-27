Vols strand 13 runners in loss to Lipscomb

Knoxville, Tenn (WATE) – No. 4 Tennessee struggled to get the timely hit, stranding 13 runners on base in a 4-1 loss to Lipscomb Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Knoxville Central grad Jackson Greer was the only Vol with multi hits on the night, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

After both teams scored a run in the first inning, the Bisons were able to take advantage of a Tennessee error in the second to score three unearned runs and take a 4-1 lead.

The Vols (32-10) will look to rebound as they begin their home series against Kentucky on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.