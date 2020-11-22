Vols superfan celebrates 300th consecutive game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Despite the score of the Vols matchup against Auburn, one Vols diehard is still celebrating because he marked a major milestone as a fan.

The game on November 21 marked Earl Brown’s 300th consecutive Tennessee football game he’s attended.

“Just the longevity and all the great years and great football that we’ve watched over the years. There’s been lots of great players and lots of great teams, and we’re going to get back,” Brown said.

Brown joked that his new goal is getting to 700 games in a row.