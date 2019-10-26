Vols Superfans: Love, marriage and UT football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For some couples, finding something they can do together for the span of their relationship can sometimes be challenging. That has not been the case however for Tennessee fans Earl and Judy Brown.

The couple has been attending University of Tennessee sporting events together since just prior to getting married close to 50 years ago.

“It’s nice to enjoy it as a couple”, says Judy, “versus him going off every Saturday to watch a ballgame and me sitting home.”

Earl and Judy have been season ticket holders to Big Orange football since 1972, but that’s not the only sport this couple supports.

The two are season ticket holders to numerous Volunteer athletics.

“Men’s Basketball since ’99, Women’s I think since 2000 or 2001,” Earl tells 6 News. “Baseball, this is our tenth or twelfth year we’ve had baseball tickets, and this is our second year we’ve had volleyball tickets.”

As far as how many actual games the couple attends, the answer is simple. All of them.

“For football, I’ve been to the last 285 games, home or away it doesn’t matter where, and Judy has missed 6 or 7 of those because when I went to the football game she went to the men’s basketball game so we’ve got both sports covered,” says Earl.

As far as how long they stay for each game, that answer is simple as well – the Browns stay until the game is over.

“That’s why our tickets are good for the whole game,” says Earl.

“If it were my children or grand children out there playing I wouldn’t want everybody to leave'” adds Judy.

Look for this pair of super fans when the Vols take to the field or court in the near future!