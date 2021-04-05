UT suspends football player accused of animal cruelty, no charges filed at this time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has suspended football player Aaron Beasley indefinitely from all team activities after receiving an incident report from the Knoxville Police Department.

The incident report dated April 1 claims that Beasley had abused his girlfriend’s roommate’s cat.

According to that report, the owner of the cat took it to the Animal Emergency & Specialty Center of Knoxville after the cat was reportedly found acting strange.

The center told her that the cat suffered a small concussion and kidney failure.

Something important to note, as of right now no charges have been filed against anyone involved in this incident.

Knoxville Police Department’s investigation remains ongoing at this time.