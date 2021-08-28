Lady Vols sweep ETSU, North Carolina State

Orange and White Nation

by: Reece Van Haaften

Posted: / Updated:

WATE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Lady Vols volleyball team started the season with a bang. After sweeping Texas Tech on Friday, Tennessee brought out the brooms against East Tennessee State and North Carolina State on Saturday.

Knoxville native Lily Felts played a huge part with 11 kills against ETSU and then another 12 against North Carolina State. That’s three straight matches with double-digit kills to start the season for the junior.

Morgahn Fingall showed up for the Lady Vols in their nightcap Saturday. The junior tallied 16 kills against NC State, just one off her career-high.

The Lady Volunteers’ next match will be on Friday against the Baylor Bears at 6:30 p.m.

