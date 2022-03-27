OXFORD, Miss. (WATE) — The Vols outscored Ole Miss 26-7 in the series to sweep Ole Miss for the first time since 2001. The final game of the series was a tight finish 4-3.

Drew Gilbert opened up the scoring in the fourth inning by tripling into the right-field corner. Seth Stephenson trotted home.

The Vols tacked on another in the fourth when Trey Lipscomb brought home Gilbert with a groundout.

Luc Lipcius added an important insurance run in the sixth with an RBI double to give the Vols a 4-0 lead. The Rebels struck back with a three-run shot by Hayden Dunhurst in the eighth.

Ole Miss had runners on first and second in the bottom of the ninth, but Redmond Walsh slammed the door by striking out Dunhurst.

Freshman Drew Beam started the game and threw 7.1 innings with six strikeouts and only one earned run.

UP NEXT: The Vols host a mid-week game against Western Carolina at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.