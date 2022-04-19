KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee (34-3, 14-1 SEC) shook off a slow start at the plate to take care of Bellarmine (7-28, 5-10 ASUN) 9-3 Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Zander Sechrist (3-0) was impressive on the mound for the Vols, working 4.1 innings and giving up no runs on no hits while striking out two. Sechrist has been efficient all season during the midweek games, his earned run average is down to 1.78.

Tennessee got the scoring started in the bottom of the 4th inning, Logan Steenstra came to the plate with the bases loaded, he hit a soft grounder to the right side, Luc Lipcius came in to score on the fielders choice to give Tennessee a 1-0 lead.

The Vols busted the game open in the 5th inning, with the bases loaded, Kyle Booker belted a two out bases clearing double to right center to give Tennessee a 4-0 lead. Steenstra then doubled down the right field line scoring Booker from 2nd base to extend the lead to 5-0.

Tennessee 2nd baseman Jorel Ortega continues to swing a scorching hot bat. He had his 4th straight multi-hit game, finishing 3 for 5 with a home run and a triple to raise his batting average to .339 on the season.

Jordan Beck celebrated his 21st birthday with a two hit performance including an RBI double in the 6th inning.

NEXT UP: Tennessee goes on the road for a three game series against Florida in Gainesville. Game one is set for Friday night at 6:30pm and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.