Vols take care of LSU in series opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Chad Dallas proved why he’s 9th ranked Tennessee’s ace on the mound in a 3-1 victory over 16th ranked LSU Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Dallas pitched seven innings giving up just one run on five hits while striking out a career high 11 batters to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Dallas made just one mistake all night giving up a solo homerun to Gavin Dugas in the 2nd inning of the game.

Tennessee tied the game at one on a Jake Rucker triple to centerfield scoring Liam Spence in the 3rd inning. Rucker later scored on a wild pitch to give the Vols the lead for good.

Tennessee added an insurance run in the 7th inning on a Drew Gilbert double to right-centerfield, scoring Pete Derkay.

The Vols improve to 3-1 in SEC play with the win.

Tennessee and LSU continue the series Saturday night at 6pm.

