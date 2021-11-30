KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee used a 17 point run to end the first half to take control of Presbyterian in Tuesday’s 86-44 victory at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler and sharpshooter Justin Powell led the way for the Vols with 15 points each.

Chandler shot 50 percent from the field and finished with seven steals and seven assists.

Powell lit it up from deep, knocking down all five of his three point attempts. As a team Tennessee shot 51.9 percent (14-27) from the three point line.

In all four players finished in double figures for the Volunteers. All but two players available for Tennessee scored points in the game.

Tennessee travels to (6-1) Colorado on Saturday, tip off set for 2pm.