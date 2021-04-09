Vols take game one in top ten matchup with Florida

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee baseball team continues to impress, topping #10 Florida in game one of the series 6-4 on Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Evan Russell had another big night, finishing 3 for 4 with a homerun and three RBI’s.

“I think there is unwavering confidence there” said Vols head coach Tony Vitello. “Evan’s the guy the coaching staff and his teammates want on the bus, the guy wears the Vol colors on his sleeve as much as anyone.”

Starting pitcher Chad Dallas improved to 5-0 on the season, going seven innings giving up just three earned runs while striking out 11.

The Vols improved to 26-5 on the season.

Game two is set for Saturday at 7pm, and the series finale is Sunday at 1pm.