Vols take on Hoosiers in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, fans bring Volunteer Spirit

JACKSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols play the Indiana Hoosiers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday at the TIAA Bank Field.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.
This is the 75th year of the Gator Bowl.
Both the Vols and Hoosiers haven’t gone bowling since 2016; Tennessee (7-5) vs Indiana (8-4).
Fans in Jacksonville to cheer on Vols
Orange & White Nation brought the Volunteer Spirit to Florida as fans arrived to tailgate and celebrate.
WATE 6 On Your Side’s Madisen Keavy was there to greet them and talk all things Vols before the game.