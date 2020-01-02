Vols take on Hoosiers in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, fans bring Volunteer Spirit

JACKSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols play the Indiana Hoosiers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday at the TIAA Bank Field.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.

This is the 75th year of the Gator Bowl.

Both the Vols and Hoosiers haven’t gone bowling since 2016; Tennessee (7-5) vs Indiana (8-4).

Fans in Jacksonville to cheer on Vols

Orange & White Nation brought the Volunteer Spirit to Florida as fans arrived to tailgate and celebrate.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Madisen Keavy was there to greet them and talk all things Vols before the game.