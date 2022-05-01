KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee is back in the win column after topping Auburn 5-3 on Sunday. The Vols tie the record for the fastest SEC team to win 40 games in the modern era. UT matches the 2000 South Carolina team.

The Vols started the game with a bang. Drew Gilbert pushed across the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly. Trey Lipscomb followed it up with a two-run blast for his SEC-leading 18th home run of the season.

Saturday’s hero for Auburn showed up again on Sunday. Bobby Peirce clobbered his fourth home run of the season in the fifth. The Tigers trimmed the lead to 3-2 after a sac fly.

Peirce tied the game up in the sixth with a single to left field.

Jordan Beck delivered the final salvo to help the Vols clinch the series. The junior launched a breaking ball over the bleachers in left.

Drew Beam gave UT five innings of solid ball. The freshman finished with four strikeouts, six hits surrendered and three earned runs. Ben Joyce took over in the sixth and went the rest of the way with six strikeouts and only one hit given up.

UP NEXT: Tennessee hosts a midweek matchup against Alabama A&M. First pitch is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.