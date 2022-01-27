KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee men’s tennis is ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time since 2011.

“It’s only early in the season, and there is a long way to go,” graduate student Adam Walton said. “It’s how we finish. Not really how we start.”

The squad has rallied past both ranked TCU and Wake Forest in the past two weeks.

“We’ve been fortunate, as of late especially, to win a couple of 4-3 matches,” said Vol tennis coach Chris Woodruff. “Not much just hard work. There is no secret success. We have some good players, but mainly, we just try hard.”

Walton is the elder statesman of the squad. He serves as the team’s leader.

“I try to help the freshman as much as possible with little things that I struggled with coming into college, like how to handle your nerves,” he said.

Walton isn’t on his own. He and senior Pat Harper are not just teammates. They’re partners. The doubles duo is as close as an athlete is with their racket.

“I’ve known Pat since I (was) ten years old,” Walton said. “We’ve grown up together. We’ve trained together. We live ten minutes from each other back in Australia.”

The two’s personalities volley off each other in doubles matches.

“Pat has a lot of fire and is more vocal and outward with his emotions, and Adam is more introspective within his thoughts,” Woodruff said of the pair. “It’s that yin and yang of uptight (and) laid back.”

A perfect balance that the Vols hope can make that long road to the ITA Indoor Championships in Seattle just a little bit shorter.

The Vols are one of 15 schools to host ITA Kickoff Weekend. The tournament starts Friday, Jan. 28 with the championship on Saturday, Jan. 29. Old Dominion, Memphis and Western Michigan are all in the Knoxville bracket. The Vols will face ODU at 1 p.m. Friday.