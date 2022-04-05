KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee (28-1, 9-0 SEC) ace Blade Tidwell passed another test on Tuesday night in a 5-1 victory over Lipscomb (15-14) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The sophomore right-hander got his first start since last year’s College World Series. In two innings of work the Loretto, Tennessee, native gave up no runs on one hit while striking out four batters.

Tidwell was making only his second appearance on the season. A shoulder injury held him out to start the year.

The Vols got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when Jordan Beck hit a laser high off the centerfield wall and cruised into third base with a triple. He scored on a passed ball on the very next pitch to give Tennessee a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning Luc Lipcius drove in Trey Lipscomb with a single to centerfield.

Beck’s power production continued in Tuesday’s victory. In the sixth inning with Tennessee leading 3-0, Beck hit a towering 451-foot solo home run that landed on Todd Helton Drive.

Tennessee has now won 20 games in a row and are 21-0 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

NEXT UP: Friday vs. Missouri (17-8, 3-6 SEC) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.