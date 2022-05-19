STARKVILLE, Miss. (WATE) — Tennessee (47-7, 23-5 SEC) hit back to back to back home runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in a 27-2 victory over Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field Thursday night.

Tennessee has scored 45 runs in its last two games (The beat Belmont 18-0 Tuesday in Knoxville).

The Vols tied the program record with 7 homers in the game. Jorel Ortega and Luc Lipcius each hit a pair of homers, while Drew Gilbert, Jordan Beck and Blake Burke each went yard as well.

As impressive as Tennessee was at the plate, Chase Dollander was unhittable on the mound. Dollander pitched six innings, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out six. He faced just one batter over the minimum in the outing.

Ortega had a career game at the plate, finishing with five hits, eight runs batted in and four runs scored.

NEXT UP: Game two at Mississippi State on Friday at 7pm. Chase Burns (7-1, 2.34 ERA) will get the start on the mound.