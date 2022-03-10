KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The bats came alive for the Tennessee baseball team (12-1) in a 10-2 win over James Madison on Wednesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols belted a program-tying seven home runs, including a monster shot that landed on Todd Helton Drive by freshman Christian Moore in the sixth inning to give Tennessee a 5-2 lead.

“If you look at the guy he looks like he could play for (Tennessee football) coach (Josh) Heupel,” said baseball coach Tony Vitello of Moore. “He also came in as a guy who was going to have to turn money down in the (MLB) draft, so he’s got a skillset.”

Moore has taken advantage of his limited opportunities in his first year on Rocky Top. He’s hitting .438 with 4 home runs and 13 RBIs in just 16 at-bats on the season.

“This is a different level,” Vitello said. “That doesn’t mean as a freshman you can’t have success, but you got to grow up fast. I think he and some of the others are doing that. Obviously room to grow, but that’s kind of where he’s at now.”

NEXT UP: Tennessee will face Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.