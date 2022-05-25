HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — The No. 1 seeded Vols will enter the Hoover Metropolitan Complex diamond at the Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament Wednesday after a first-round bye. The tournament began Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

Tennessee is slated to play No. 8 seed Vanderbilt in Game 7, Round 2 of the SEC tourney, after Vandy beat Ole Miss late Tuesday night 3-1 to advance.

Wednesday night’s game is scheduled to be the fourth and final game of the day if the weather cooperates. First pitch is expected at around 5:30 p.m. (EST), or 30 minutes after the end of Game 6. The Vol baseball team is a top-four seed for the second time since 2005.

According to the SEC Championship Baseball page, the top four seeds, including the champions of the SEC East and SEC West, received first-round byes. Regardless of whether the Vols win or lose Wednesday night, Tennessee will still play at least one more game on Thursday; this would be after earning a bye into the double-elimination rounds of the SEC Baseball Tournament since the team had secured a top-four seed.

The SEC Baseball Tournament overall features 12 teams that will play 17 total games.