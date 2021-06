Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello reacts to a call during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against LSU, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball will open the College World Series against Virginia. The Vols are set to face the Cavaliers on Sunday, June 20.

First pitch in Omaha will be at 2 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN2.