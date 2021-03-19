Vols Trey Smith honored with UT’s Torchbearer Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Tennessee Vols lineman and NFL prospect Trey Smith can add another honor to his trophy case.

Chancellor Donde Plowman interrupted a Zoom call with the Vols star offensive lineman to award Smith the Torchbearer Award, the university’s highest student honor.

The award recognizes Tennessee seniors for academic achievement, leadership through student activities and contribution to the campus community. The last Tennessee football player to receive the honor was Josh Dobbs in 2017.

“I’m just so blessed and fortunate that I came to the University of Tennessee, that I made this decision to come here to this school. I thank God for it every day, for the position in life I’m in because of him.” Trey Smith

The crowning achievement on an already highly-decorated career.



Chancellor Donde Plowman announced Friday that #VFL @TreySmith73 is a Torchbearer—the highest student honor conferred by the University of Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/E5MvJRtDXK — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 19, 2021

“I’m just so blessed and fortunate that I came to the university of Tennessee, that I made the decision to come to this school. I thank God for it every day, for the position in life because of him,” Smith said. “At the end of the day if there’s anything I can do to help other people I’ll never hesitate to do it.”

The All-SEC athlete came back for his senior season and graduated late last year. He’s currently in Dallas training for the NFL Draft.