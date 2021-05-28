Vols turn back Tide to advance to SEC Tournament semifinals

Tennessee infielder Liam Spence (4) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against Alabama in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, May 28, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — No. 4 Tennessee exacted some revenge Friday and left nothing to chance as they defeated Alabama 11-0 in seven innings to end the Crimson Tide’s run in the SEC Tournament.

The Tennessee offense continued to mash as Luc Lipcius, Evan Russell, Liam Spence and Max Ferguson hit home runs in the second game between the two teams in three days.

After losing 3-2 to Alabama on Wednesday, the Vols have combined to outscore the Tide and Mississippi State 23-2 in 15 innings.

Freshman Blade Tidwell got the win on the mound. He pitched six innings giving up just 2 hits and striking out 5 and walking 2.

The Vols will face No. 6 Florida in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. It is the first time Tennessee has reached the SEC Tournament semifinals since 1995.