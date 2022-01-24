KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a pair of wins over Vanderbilt and no. 13 LSU Tennessee moved up six spots to no. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Vols (13-5, 4-3 SEC) now turn their attention to a matchup with the Florida Gators on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Florida is coached by Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White’s older brother Mike.

“Well, Florida, Mike White, what can you say? I mean, again, he’s lost a valuable player (Colin Castleton) and won a big game at home against Mississippi State,” said Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes. “Mike, he does a great job, he’s taken what he’s gotten, it’s a testament to him, hasn’t complained about any of it. “

Tip off for Wednesday’s game against the Gators is set for 6 o’clock.