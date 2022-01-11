KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers overcame a slow start to top South Carolina 66-46 Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols improved to 11-4, 2-2 in Southeastern Conference play, with the victory.

Tennessee was held without a field goal for the first 5:15 until freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to hit back-to-back layups. Zeigler finished with 11 points on the night.

In all, four players finished in double figures for the Vols, including Josiah-Jordan James. James came into the game struggling shooting from the field but hit three of his six shots finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds on the night.

Super senior John Fulkerson had a bounce back performance scoring 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field. Santiago Vescovi continued to be the most consistent player leading the Vols with 14 points and five assists.

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) shoots as he’s fouled by South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

South Carolina guard James Reese V (0) looks to pass as Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) defends during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Knoxville, TN. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) dives for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells to his players during an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee continues to be one of the better defensive teams in the SEC holding South Carolina to 34.7% (17 of 49) from the field and forced 23 turnovers.

The Vols get back on the court on Saturday when they travel to Rupp Arena to take on No. 18 Kentucky.