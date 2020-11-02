Vols utilize bye week for self-improvement as they gear up for contest against Arkansas on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are back in game-week mode as they gear up to take on conference-rival Arkansas on Saturday after utilizing its bye week for self-improvement.

That bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for Coach Pruitt and the Vols after losing three straight games.

The week off was the perfect time for the team to self-evaluate, and figure out what was going wrong and what was going right during its three-game losing streak.

Coach Pruitt says they didn’t work on Arkansas hardly at all, that it was all about getting better as a team.

“We worked very little on future opponents. We worked more on ourselves and the fundamental parts. We’re trying to get back to the basics. I think it was good for a lot of players in our program and it’s something you can’t do in a game week.” Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt

The Vols are set to take on the Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) in Fayetteville.

LATEST STORIES