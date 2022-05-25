HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — Tennessee fans will have to wait another day to see the Vols play in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers were originally scheduled to play on Wednesday against Vanderbilt in the third game of the day.

The SEC will announce a start time for the Vols matchup with Vanderbilt after they assess the weather situation on Thursday.

Tennessee swept Vanderbilt back in April, outscoring the Commodores 16-4 in the series in Nashville.