KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Santiago Vescovi couldn’t miss in the Vols 78-71 win over Florida on Tuesday night. Vescovi poured in five 3-points and scored a career-high 23 points in Tennessee’s victory.
UT started off making its first four shots of the game including two 3-point shots by Vescovi. Florida was also on fire to start the game. The Gators made five of their first seven shots to take a 13-10 lead early.
Florida went on a 15-0 run to hold a 23-10 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half. The Vols countered with an 11-0 run, which included a couple of triples from Zakai Zeigler.
Florida answered back with a 10-0 run. Vescovi drilled two 3-pointers late in the half to help pull the Vols within 42-34 at the break.
UT came out of the break on a 9-2 run to pull within three on their way to outscoring the Gators 44-29 in the second half. Vescovi gave the Vols the lead with 10:42 left in the second half.
The Vols hung on to their lead the rest of the way. Vescovi led all scorers with 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 8 beyond the arc. He also had three rebounds and four assists. Kennedy Chandler tallied 17 points and five assists. Zakai Zeigler finished with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and a block.
Tennessee finished the game shooting 45.5% (25 of 55) from the field, 45.8% (11 of 24) from distance and 94.4% (17 of 18) from the charity stripe. The Vols held Florida to 43.3% (26 of 60) from the field and 30.3% (10 of 33) from deep.
Tyree Appleby and Anthony Duruji had 16 points apiece for Florida.
NEXT UP: Tennessee travels to Austin, Texas, for an 8 p.m. tip-off against the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12-SEC challenge.