KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Santiago Vescovi couldn’t miss in the Vols 78-71 win over Florida on Tuesday night. Vescovi poured in five 3-points and scored a career-high 23 points in Tennessee’s victory.

UT started off making its first four shots of the game including two 3-point shots by Vescovi. Florida was also on fire to start the game. The Gators made five of their first seven shots to take a 13-10 lead early.

Florida went on a 15-0 run to hold a 23-10 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half. The Vols countered with an 11-0 run, which included a couple of triples from Zakai Zeigler.

Florida answered back with a 10-0 run. Vescovi drilled two 3-pointers late in the half to help pull the Vols within 42-34 at the break.

Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) drives against Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) and Florida forward Anthony Duruji (4) battle for the loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) drives against Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi shoots a 3-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

UT came out of the break on a 9-2 run to pull within three on their way to outscoring the Gators 44-29 in the second half. Vescovi gave the Vols the lead with 10:42 left in the second half.

The Vols hung on to their lead the rest of the way. Vescovi led all scorers with 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 8 beyond the arc. He also had three rebounds and four assists. Kennedy Chandler tallied 17 points and five assists. Zakai Zeigler finished with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and a block.

Tennessee finished the game shooting 45.5% (25 of 55) from the field, 45.8% (11 of 24) from distance and 94.4% (17 of 18) from the charity stripe. The Vols held Florida to 43.3% (26 of 60) from the field and 30.3% (10 of 33) from deep.

Tyree Appleby and Anthony Duruji had 16 points apiece for Florida.

NEXT UP: Tennessee travels to Austin, Texas, for an 8 p.m. tip-off against the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12-SEC challenge.