Vols veteran WR plans to enter transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After five years at Tennessee, including four seasons playing, Brandon Johnson’s time on Rocky Top is coming to an end.

The veteran wide receiver announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Twitter.

“In pursuance of my athletic goals, I will enter the transfer portal and look to continue my college career elsewhere,” Johnson wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “I am a Volunteer For Life and will always love the University of Tennessee.”



It is unclear of Johnson would participate in a bowl game for Tennessee.

As a sophomore, Johnson led the Vols in receiving yards (482) and tied for the team lead in receptions (37) playing in all 12 games and starting in seven. Production tapered off his junior season as he made just two starts finishing the year with 14 catches for 132 yards.

The Florida native played in four games in 2019 before opting to take a redshirt allowing him to return in 2020. His 19 receptions were tied for the fourth most on the team in 2020 and he ranked fifth in receiving yards (231) through nine games.

Johnson was a four-star prospect and top 100 prospects in the state of Florida for the Class of 2016 before coming to Rocky Top.