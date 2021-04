KNOXVILLE, Tenn – (WATE) No. 5 Tennessee eeked out a 3-2 victory in walk-off fashion on Tuesday night against Tennessee Tech at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

With the game tied at two in the bottom of the ninth, Max Ferguson delivered an RBI single to right field, scoring Jordan Beck from second base.

Next up for Tennessee (30-8) is a road trip to College Station to take on Texas A&M for a three game set this weekend.

The series gets started on Friday at 7:30pm.