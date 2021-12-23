KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On the Thursday before Christmas, the Vols received an early present. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced via his Twitter that he plans to return to Tennessee for the 2022 season.

In Josh Heupel’s first year as head coach, the redshirt junior put up career numbers. Tillman reeled in 57 receptions for 931 yards and nine touchdowns.

“We are constantly striving for improvement – as a team and in everything we do,” said Tillman in his social post. “While I have made significant strides in my game this year, I feel like I have much left to prove in the Orange & White.”

This announcement comes just a little more than a week after Hendon Hooker made public that he would be returning to UT. A decision that Tillman said played a factor in his debate on whether to declare or stay for another year.

Hooker and Tillman will take the field for the 2021 finale on Dec. 30 in the Music City Bowl against Purdue.