Vols’ wide receiver Jalin Hyatt named to 247 Sports Preseason All-American Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 247 Sports released its True Freshman All-American Team for the 2020 season on Monday and has named Jalin Hyatt as one of three wide receivers in the country that could make an immediate impact for his respective team.

The 6-foot, 175-pound true freshman out of South Carolina has a chance to make a splash for the Vols’ offense this year as Tennessee lost Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings to the NFL as well as the recent news of redshirt-junior Deangelo Gibbs opting out of the 2020 season.

Hyatt was rated as the nation’s 33rd-ranked wide receiver and as a four-star prospect in the 247 Sports composite rankings.

247 Sports explains why Hyatt made their list, “At Tennessee, Hyatt has a chance to totally transform the Vols’ receiver room from plodders to purebreds. He’s a 10.4 burner and has been receiving rave reviews for his polish as well.”

247 Sports Tru Freshman Preseason All-American Team for 2020

QUARTERBACK: KEN SEALS, VANDERBILT

RUNNING BACK: JAYLAN KNIGHTON, MIAMI

WIDE RECEIVER: JORDAN ADDISON, PITTSBURGH – JALIN HYATT, TENNESSEE – LIDEATRICK GRIFFIN, MISSISSIPPI STATE

TIGHT END: ARIK GILBERT, LSU

OFFENSIVE LINE: CALEB ROGERS, TEXAS TECH – JORDAN WILLIAMS, GEORGIA TECH – ANDREW RAYM, OKLAHOMA – JOSEH REMETICH, TULANE – TY'KIEST CRAWFORD, CHARLOTTE

DEFENSIVE LINE: BRYAN BRESEE, CLEMSON – GERVON DEXTER, FLORIDA – ALFRED COLLINS, TEXAS – JALEN CARTER, GEORGIA

LINEBACKER: WILL ANDERSON, ALABAMA – STEPHEN DIX, FLORIDA STATE

DEFENSIVE BACK: MALCOLM GREENE, CLEMSON – JA'QURIOUS CONLEY, NORTH CAROLINA – JAYLON JONES, TEXAS A&M – BRIAN BRANCH, ALABAMA – COREY THORNTON, UCF

RETURNER: BRENNAN PRESLEY, OKLAHOMA STATE

