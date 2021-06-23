Vols will face Longhorns in 2022 SEC/Big 12 basketball challenge

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Santiago Vescovi during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee vs. Texas round 2. A day after the Vols baseball team fell to the Longhorns, the Southeastern Conference announced the two basketball teams will face each other in January as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Vols will travel to Austin, Texas, for the first time since coach Rick Barnes left the Longhorns to come to Tennessee. Barnes is entering his seventh season at Tennessee. He spent 17 seasons at Texas. It will be the first time Barnes has faced the Longhorns.

The meeting will be the seventh all time between the two schools on the basketball court. The series is tied 3-3. Tennessee won the lone meeting in Austin, 95-78 in 2005.

The two teams played each other for four straight seasons from 2004 to 2007, including a thrilling overtime win by the Vols at Thompson Bowling in 2006. Chris Lofton hit a dramatic 3-pointer over future NBA MVP Kevin Durant with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter to take the lead. Bruce Pearl was coach of the Vols at the time and Barnes was coaching the Longhorns.

The game adds even more anticipation for the basketball season after the announcement of the return of John Fulkerson and the highly touted recruiting class of 5-star prospects Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Kennedy Chandler, as well as four-star Jahmai Mashack, four-star Jonas Aidoo and Quentin Diboundje.

The SEC announced the full slate of challenge games Wednesday. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date. All games will be played on Jan. 29. The annual basketball challenge pits teams from the two conferences against each other. The Big 12 leads the all-time challenge 4-2-2. The SEC won the challenge last year 5-4.

Tennessee defeated Kansas last year to improve their record to 5-2 in the challenge. The Vols have participated in the challenge every year but the first. Since the SEC has more four more teams than the Big 12, they cannot participate in the event. South Carolina, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M will not play in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Big 12/SEC Challenge games