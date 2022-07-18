Tennessee pitcher Will Mabrey (41) during an NCAA baseball game against Oklahoma on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday made Tennessee southpaw Will Mabrey the sixth Vol to be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The left-handed pitcher was drafted No. 168 overall in the sixth round. The Cookeville, Tennessee, native made 29 appearances in relief this past season with a 2.63 ERA through 41 total innings of work.

His 52 strikeouts were the second most of any Tennessee reliever behind hard-throwing righty Ben Joyce, who was selected by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Mabrey led the Vols’ bullpen in the spring with 52 total strikeouts through three seasons at Tennessee. He is the third Tennessee pitcher to be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, joining Blade Tidwell and Ben Joyce.

Outfielders Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck were the first two Vols off the board on Sunday when they were selected 28th and 38th, respectively. Tennessee infielders Trey Lipscomb and Joel Ortega were drafted 84th and 174th,