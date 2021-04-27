Vols will open 2028 football season against West Virginia in Charlotte

Tennessee’s Marquez Callaway (1) runs against West Virginia in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee and West Virginia will face off on the gridiron for just the second time in program history.

The two schools will meet again in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium in the Duke’s Mayo Classic kick off the 2028 college football season.

The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028.

“This should be a fun showcase game for our program in a city and venue our fans enjoy visiting,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White said. “Opening our season against a quality opponent like West Virginia will serve as a valuable experience for our team prior to SEC play.”

Former Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt made his debut in the two team’s first meeting which was also in Charlotte. The teams played in front of 66,793 fans on Sept. 1, 2018. Tennessee lost 40-14.

“We are very excited to announce that Tennessee and West Virginia will be returning to Charlotte to kick off the 2028 college football season,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “The atmosphere surrounding the game was tremendous, with very active, supportive fan bases. We are proud to bring this marquee matchup back to the Queen City and look forward to hosting the Volunteer and Mountaineer teams and fans again in Charlotte.”

Tennessee will begin the Josh Heupel era Sept. 4 against Bowling Green. The Vols will play their first three games of the season at home.

Other future nonconference opponents that have been previously announced for the Vols include: at Pittsburgh and versus Army West Point in 2022, at BYU and versus UConn in 2023, and versus Oklahoma in 2024.