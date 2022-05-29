HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — Vol baseball took care of Florida 8-5 to win its first outright SEC Tournament title in program history.

Neither team could push across a run until the fifth. The Vols changed that when Seth Stephenson dropped a perfect bunt for a single. Evan Russell hustled home to give UT a 1-0 lead. Tennessee loaded up the bases for Drew Gilbert. The junior took the 0-2 pitch the other way to clear the bases on a double.

The flood gates opened in the sixth inning. Seth Stephenson bounced a double just past the third baseman’s glove to give UT a 5-0 advantage. Luc Lipcius followed it up with a double of his own. He cracked a double past the second baseman and into the right-center gap. Jorel Ortega touched home to make it 7-0.

Ben Joyce took the mound in the eight and Florida was able to do some damage. BT Riopelle blasted a two-run shot to trim UT’s lead to 7-2. Zander Sechrist took over for Joyce and gave up back-to-back hits, so Tony Vitello turned to Kirby Connell to limit the damage. The Vols escaped the eighth with a 7-3 lead.

Gilbert continued his massive gave by bat flipping a moon shot to right field. His ninth of the season put UT up 9-3.

Vitello gave the start to Camden Sewell. The senior’s first start of the season was solid. He went five innings with six hits surrendered and no runs given up. Will Mabrey and Mark McLaughlin each threw an inning of scoreless ball.

Redmond Walsh looked to close the game He gave up back-to-back doubles to make it 8-4. The Gators added another on an RBI single, but Walsh finished the job to give the Vols the SEC Tournament crown.

UP NEXT: The Vols will host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. The whole field will be announced Monday at Noon on ESPN2.