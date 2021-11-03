KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The temperatures continue to drop as the Tennessee, Kentucky game gets closer and closer. Nearly every year the border battle migrates north and the cold weather comes into play.

For the Nov. 6 nighttime bout, the temperatures are expected to be near freezing and Vols wide receiver Javonta Payton hasn’t exactly experienced cold weather during his college career. The senior transfer spent four years in Mississippi before joining the Vols.

He didn’t mince words when speaking about one of his biggest rivals. “Me personally, I hate it. I most definitely hate it because as a receiver, I tell my teammates all the time, I’ll be straight, my legs be straight, my arms be straight, it be my hands. As long as I can keep my hands warm, I’m cool. Last year in the bowl game, I played in a pretty cold game. I was pretty straight on that one. Playing the next few games in the cold, I’m sure I’ll be alright.”

Coach Josh Heupel mentioned that the team has been exposed to the cold weather the past couple of weeks. According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, at kickoff for the Vols in Lexington, it’s expected to be around 46 degrees and at games end, it’s expected to be in the upper 30s.