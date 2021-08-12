Vols wrap up first preseason scrimmage; QB Maurer misses 2nd straight practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols wrapped up their first preseason scrimmage on Thursday as the September 2 season opener creeps closer and closer. However, they did it without redshirt sophomore quarterback Brian Maurer, who missed practice for the second day in a row.

Coach Josh Heupel held a press conference following the scrimmage, and was asked about Maurer’s absence, “I had an initial conversation with him a few days ago, as far as reps and how those things are being divided up. No further update on him. We’ll have a conversation with him during the off day here.”

Brian Maurer did not participate in today's scrimmage per Josh Heupel.



Besides that, Heupel was pleased with quarterback play during the scrimmage and said he thought all of them took care of the ball well, as well as good decision-making.

“Our sense of team, we’re becoming a team,” Heupel said. “If you’re going to have a football team that plays the right way, you have to have guys that put the team above everything.”

