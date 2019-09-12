VolShop: First batch of ‘College Colors Day Tee’ designed by FL boy orders are in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The first batch of “College Colors Day Tee” orders are in, Vol Nation!

VolShop telling WATE 6 On Your Side Thursday the first shipment was in and they were working to fill online orders before offering the shirts in-store; the shirt was inadvertently designed by a boy in Florida, a University of Tennessee fan, for his school’s College Colors Day – a homemade effort for which he was bullied by peers.

Now, there’s a real shirt – and it’s been in high demand by thousands of people since VolShop announced they had made his design available for sale.

VolShop had made the shirt available for sale last week, with sales initially crashing the site.

At the boy’s parents’ insistence, all funds from the sales go toward STOMP Out Bulling, a nonprofit anti-bullying group.

As of Thursday, VolShop has sold 50,000 shirts – from online orders, alone.

The massive popularity stemming from the boy’s teacher’s viral post about his getting bullied for his homemade shirt seemed to be what has driven sales and support – as well as unlicensed sellers.

The shirt also sparked international shipping for VolShop, a first for the licensed University of Tennessee store.

VolShop also telling WATE 6 On Your Side they think the shirts will be made available in-store sometime in October.

Also on Thursday, the university announced they had formally offered admission and scholarship to the boy.

