KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers scored the first 9 points of the game and held on late for a 77-73 victory over previously unbeaten No. 6 Arizona Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Super Senior John Fulkerson led the way for Tennessee, pouring in a season-high 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting and pulling down 10 rebounds to lead the Vols to it’s first victory this season over a Top 25 team in the AP Poll.

Tennessee never trailed in the game and led by as many as 15.

  • Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) shoots a reverse layup past Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) goes for a shot past Arizona guard Justin Kier (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) dribbles as he’s defended by Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Four players finished in double figures scoring including Santiago Vescovi with 15 points. Vescovi started slow shooting the ball but picked it up in the second half finishing 3 of 12 from beyond the arc. Josiah Jordan-James scored 12 points and Justin Powell chipped in 11.

Tennessee improves to 9-2 on the season and won’t play again until next Wednesday night on the road at Alabama to being Southeastern Conference play.