KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers scored the first 9 points of the game and held on late for a 77-73 victory over previously unbeaten No. 6 Arizona Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Super Senior John Fulkerson led the way for Tennessee, pouring in a season-high 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting and pulling down 10 rebounds to lead the Vols to it’s first victory this season over a Top 25 team in the AP Poll.

Tennessee never trailed in the game and led by as many as 15.

Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) shoots a reverse layup past Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) goes for a shot past Arizona guard Justin Kier (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) dribbles as he’s defended by Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Four players finished in double figures scoring including Santiago Vescovi with 15 points. Vescovi started slow shooting the ball but picked it up in the second half finishing 3 of 12 from beyond the arc. Josiah Jordan-James scored 12 points and Justin Powell chipped in 11.

Tennessee improves to 9-2 on the season and won’t play again until next Wednesday night on the road at Alabama to being Southeastern Conference play.