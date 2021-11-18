KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The name, image and likeness rules that passed in the summer have helped the top players in college athletics the most, but Tennessee walk-on wide receiver Grant Frerking has found a way for guys a little further down the roster to benefit as well.

Frerking and other UT walk-ons held an event Wednesday night at Walk-On’s restaurant. They signed footballs and helmets and held a meet-and-greet with fans. Frerking says this is the first of several NIL events to come.

“A great opportunity to do a walk-ons centered event at Walk-On’s, which was started by walk-ons, a little play on words there but just a great opportunity,” he said.

Frerking added that players not on scholarship, like himself, go through the practices and workouts just the same as the scholarship players. They just have to pay for school, and Wednesday night proved as a chance to put a little extra cash in their pockets.