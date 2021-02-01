WATCH: College athletics expert B. David Ridpath talks state of Tennessee football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee’s football program is being investigated by the university and NCAA after UT Chancellor Donde Plowman was notified of “serious violations of NCAA rules” committed under former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Pruitt has since been fired for cause, along with ten other Tennessee football staff members. Which has lead to the university bringing in new leadership in Tennessee athletics and the football program.

In Pruitt’s termination letter, the university outlines reasons for his dismissal.

In the letter it states.

“Based upon the information the investigation has uncovered to date, my consultation with the athletics department compliance office, and our meeting, the University has concluded (in its reasonable and good faith of judgment) that the conduct by at least two assistant coaches and several recruiting staff members are likely to lead to an NCAA finding of Level I and/or Level II violations of one or more Governing Athletic Rules.”

In addition.

“Your failures are likely to lead to significant penalties to the University and has jeopardized the eligibility of our student athletes.”

Ohio University Associate Professor of Sports Management B. David Ridpath, Ed.D., is well versed when it comes to NCAA regulations and enforcing them.

Ridpath has served as the Director of Athletic Compliance at Weber State University in the late ’90s (when Josh Heupel was a young signal-caller) as well as the Assistant Athletic Director, Compliance and Student Services at Marshall University (1997-2001).

He had to handle NCAA violations with Marshall’s football program in 2001.

He was also an Assistant Professor of Sports Management at Mississippi State University among many other roles in college athletics.

WATE 6 on your side Sports Reporter Kellyanne Stitts dives into the role of an NCAA compliance officer and what Tennessee football could be looking at in terms of possible sanctions with her former professor.