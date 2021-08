KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel along with defensive coordinator Tim Banks, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, four quarterbacks, offensive players, and defensive players are set to speak Tuesday afternoon as a part of Tennessee Football Media Day.

The Vols will begin fall camp on Wednesday, August 4 to get prepared for the season opener and the start of the Heupel era against Bowling Green on Thursday, September 2.

Vols coach Josh Heupel

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks

Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh