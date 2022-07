KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Football Coach Josh Heupel will speak with other coordinators and players about the upcoming preseason camp.

Heupel will speak at the north studio of Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. He will be joined by Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks and Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh.

Players will speak towards the end of the conference.

The first day of practice is scheduled to start on Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.