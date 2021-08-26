WATCH: LVFL Diana Cantú introduced as new Lady Vol Golf Head Coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Former All-SEC Lady Vol golf star Diana Cantú is back at her alma mater, making her debut as head coach Thursday morning.

Cantú met with the media for the first time as the women’s golf program’s new leader.

“Not a lot of people get the honor and the opportunity to coach at their alma mater so that definitely has been something that was on my bucket list,” she said. “Being able to get here at this point in my career and see what we can do in the future, it’s been an incredible last two months. I’m just excited to see what we can build from what we have now.”

She returns to Rocky Top after seven years at the helm of Maryland’s women’s golf program. She led the Terrapins to its best-ever finish at the Big Ten Championships (second), first NCAA Championship appearance in program history and the program’s best-ever national ranking at No. 14.

Cantú earned the 2021 Big Ten Coach of the Year Award for her success at Maryland.

Cantú played in Orange and White from 2006-10 when she played career 130 rounds, the fifth-most in Lady Vol program history. The Mexico native was also a member of three teams that advanced to the NCAA Championships (2007, 2009, 2010).

