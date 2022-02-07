KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee softball opens the season on the road on Friday, February 11. The team opens play in Miami, Florida, competing in the Felsberg Invitational. Tennessee starts the season ranked No. 18 in the D1 Softball Top 25 Rankings and faces an early test, taking on five ranked teams in the month of February.

The team opens the season playing with a chip on the shoulder after bowing out earlier than anticipated in the Knoxville Regional last year.

It will be the first season for Karen Weekly taking over sole duties as head coach following her husband’s, Ralph Weekly, retirement in the offseason.

Tennessee added two key transfers in Erin Edmoundson and Ryleigh White to the pitching room to support ace Ashley Rogers in the circle. Weekly said senior Kaitlin Parsons, who played primarily at second base last season, is moving to the outfield this year.

Weekly also said redshirt freshman Caliyah Thompson, who missed last season with a shoulder injury, is out indefinitely after injuring her other shoulder during fall ball.