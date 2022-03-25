Witchita, Kan. (WATE)- The No. 18 Lady Vols are making its 35th all-time appearance in the Sweet 16 and first since 2016. Tennessee is set to take on No. 4 ranked Louisville, the No. 1 Seed in the Witchita Regional on Saturday afternoon.

Longtime play-by-play radio announced Mickey Dearstone is in the midst of calling his last season at Tennessee. Dearstone has been covering the Lady Vols for over 30 years and has worked numerous postseason runs and national championships as the “Voice of the Lady Vols.”

Dearstone weighs in on this team’s potential to make a long run in the tournament, Kellie Harper’s growth in her third year at the helm of her alma mater, and his favorite part about tournament time in a one-on-one interview with WATE.