KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee baseball team has been the class of college baseball this season. The Vols (49-7, 25-5 SEC) lost just one series all season and leads the nation in both ERA (2.37) and home runs (137).

Third baseman, Trey Lipscomb, has been the rock in the middle of the lineup, having major success at the plate in his first year as a starter at Tennessee.

“When I step into the box it’s lights on, its my show the pitcher’s going to have to stop me,” said Lipscomb.

Lipscomb leads Tennessee in home runs (21), RBI (74) and OPS (1.170) and is 2nd on the team in batting average (.351) and doubles (15).

Arriving on campus in 2019, this is the first extensive playing time in his career on Rocky Top. Despite the lack of playing time his confidence never waivered.

“When I stepped on campus I knew I’ve always had the talent,” said Lipscomb. “It was just a matter of time before I was going to get the opportunity.”

Sitting behind guys like Andre Lipcius (currently playing in class AA baseball) and Jake Rucker (currently playing in Class A baseball), Lipscomb never considered leaving Knoxville to transfer to another school.

“It was tough, when I first came here I went to the FCA, and I told them what was going on and how I always wanted to play,” said Lipscomb. “They told me to go to bed and pray for patience. I prayed for patience and god surely he gave patience to me. I think that’s a true testament to my faith.”

Faith, patience and confidence have helped Lipscomb rise to the top of college baseball.

“Id say right now I have a lot of confidence when I step into the box,” Lipscomb said.