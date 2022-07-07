KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Longtime women’s soccer assistant Joe Kirt was promoted to head coach of the University of Tennessee Women’s Soccer program following the departure of 2021 SEC Coach of the Year Brian Pensky back in April.

Kirt joined Tennessee in 2007 and most recently served as associate head coach.

The Brookfield, Wisconsin native has spent the last 15 years on Rocky Top where his primary role has been training goalkeepers and implementing defensive strategy.

With a record of 20-3-0, the 2021 season was among the most successful in program history. Tennessee won their first SEC Tournament since 2008 and set defensive records for the longest shutout streak in program history and total shutouts with 13.

Kirt previously served as the Director of Goalkeeping for the Texas Soccer Club’s Challenge, a youth soccer organization comprised of 29 girls’ soccer teams in Houston, Texas. During his tenure, the Challenge won a total of 14 state championships and earned a No. 14 national ranking from Soccer America magazine in 2005. He also served as an assistant coach at the University of Houston from 2000-2005.