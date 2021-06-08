WATCH: Tennessee baseball coach has a request from fans ahead of Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With a trip to Omaha within arm’s reach, Tennessee baseball is looking to host a loud and rowdy crowd in its Super Regional matchup against the LSU Tigers.

Coach Tony Vitello is calling on Vols fans who are lucky enough to grab tickets to, “Wear orange and cheer loud.” If you’ve got tickets but can’t make it, Vitello urges you to find a fellow fan and make sure they come out to support the Vols.

The Knoxville Super Regional will hit off on June 12 at 7 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN2. The second game will be played on June 13, at 12 p.m. or 3 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN2 or ESPNU. Lastly, if a third game is needed, it will be played on June 14, at 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN2 or ESPNU.