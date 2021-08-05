WATCH: Tennessee Football fall camp, day two highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)—The Tennessee football team continued with fall camp on Thursday, and that means one day closer to football time in Tennessee.

The quarterback competition continues to heat up; Brian Maurer and Harrison Bailey worked with the first team on Thursday, a day after Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton worked out with the starters.

The four-way competition at quarterback is something everyone is keeping an eye on, as the Vols have struggled with consistency for several years at the position. According to the coaching staff, nobody has really started to separate themselves just yet, but some of the players have tipped their hands a little.

“Not all of them throw different. To be honest, they all really throw the same, except for Joe,” said wide receiver Jimmy Calloway. “He’s different.” Calloway was asked to describe a Joe Milton pass. “Like a bullet,” said Calloway.

Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said on Monday he’d like to have this competition narrowed to two players by midway through next week.

