KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee linebacker Solon Page III worked hard while he waited for his turn to make a difference on the field. Page weathered the storm of two coaching changes. Despite his hesitancy with another new staff, Page stayed to give Tennessee his all.

Page saw action in just nine games in his first four seasons before this year playing in all 12 this season. Page ended the regular season with a career-high 38 tackles, including 13 solo tackles, and recorded his first pick-six in orange and white against Tennessee Tech.

The Atlanta native is reaping the fruit of his hard labor now preparing for the second bowl game of his career.

Page reflects on his family’s support during his career, the new coaching staff, the future, and his passion for writing poetry.